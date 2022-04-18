Dodgers take on the Braves after Freeman’s 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (5-6) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2) Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-1,…

Atlanta Braves (5-6) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-1, 15.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-0, .00 ERA, .00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Braves +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves after Freddie Freeman’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 4-0 at home and 7-2 overall. The Dodgers have a 6-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 5-6 record overall and a 3-4 record at home. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a double, a triple and a home run while hitting .320 for the Dodgers. Austin Barnes is 4-for-10 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has four home runs, a walk and eight RBI while hitting .318 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 16-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-2, .270 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Braves: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.