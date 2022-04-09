RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile strike | DC orchestra's benefit concert | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Dodgers face the Rockies leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 3:56 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (0-1)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0); Rockies: German Marquez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 48-33 record in home games last season. The Rockies averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

Los Angeles had a 106-56 record overall and a 48-33 record in road games last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 with a .759 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

