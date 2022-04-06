RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Diamondbacks open season at home against the Padres

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 1:36 PM

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -161, Diamondbacks +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres in the season opener.

Arizona went 52-110 overall and 32-49 at home last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 180 home runs.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

