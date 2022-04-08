Diamondbacks face the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (0-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-0) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (0-0); Diamondbacks:…

San Diego Padres (0-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-0)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -149, Diamondbacks +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record at home last season. The Diamondbacks scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 5.5.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .242.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

