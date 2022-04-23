RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Battle over Ukrainian heartland | Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cubs host Pittsburgh Pirates,…

Cubs host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to end home skid

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-8, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.08 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -174, Pirates +149; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to end their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago has gone 3-5 at home and 6-8 overall. The Cubs have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .337.

Pittsburgh has gone 4-2 at home and 7-7 overall. The Pirates have a 5-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago with four home runs while slugging .692. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-27 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs while slugging .548. Michael Chavis is 9-for-22 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up