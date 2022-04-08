RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries | UN suspends Russia from human rights body | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cubs bring 1-0 series…

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 4

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-0)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Cubs +140

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Cubs slugged .407 with a .719 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 50-31 in road games a season ago. The Brewers averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Preliminary findings show service members in remote bases more likely to attempt suicide

SSA to open offices to the public as agency staffing issues continue

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up