Cubs and Brewers meet for season opener

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs
Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -168, Cubs +144; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs open the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Cubs slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.
Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record in road games last season. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 3.8 in the 2021 season.
INJURIES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
Brewers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
