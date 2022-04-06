RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cubs and Brewers meet…

Cubs and Brewers meet for season opener

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 1:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -168, Cubs +144; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs open the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Cubs slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record in road games last season. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 3.8 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

DoD's budget inflation story is more complicated than you think

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up