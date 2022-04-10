Cubs aim to sweep series against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (0-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-0) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Cubs: Marcus…

Milwaukee Brewers (0-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-0)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -133, Cubs +112; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record on the road last season. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 3.8.

INJURIES: Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

