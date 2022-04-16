Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs Saturday

Chicago Cubs (4-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-2) Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (0-0); Rockies:…

Chicago Cubs (4-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-2)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (0-0); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.9.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 210 home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.