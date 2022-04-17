RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Home » MLB News » Cardinals play the Brewers…

Cardinals play the Brewers leading series 2-1

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (5-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-5)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, four strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up