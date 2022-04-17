Cardinals play the Brewers leading series 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals (5-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-5) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0, 6.75…

St. Louis Cardinals (5-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-5)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, four strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

