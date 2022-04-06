Cardinals host the Pirates in the season opener

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals St. Louis; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0); Cardinals: Adam…

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -223, Pirates +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals begin the season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Cardinals slugged .412 with a .313 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 24-57 in road games a season ago. The Pirates pitching staff averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

