Brewers take on the Giants on home winning streak

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (11-5, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-6, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sam Long (0-0, .00 ERA, .64 WHIP, four strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-0, 2.37 ERA, .79 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Milwaukee has gone 5-2 at home and 10-6 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

San Francisco is 11-5 overall and 4-2 at home. The Giants have a 7-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with three home runs while slugging .468. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-32 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores ranks fifth on the Giants with a .283 batting average, and has four doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI. Joc Pederson is 12-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .198 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

MLB News

