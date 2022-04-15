RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » MLB News » Brewers play the Cardinals…

Brewers play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (3-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-3)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, one strikeout); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -154, Cardinals +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game while allowing 3.8 in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .412.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

