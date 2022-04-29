Brewers host the Cubs to start 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (8-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-7, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10…

Chicago Cubs (8-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-7, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cubs +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs on Friday to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 12-7 record overall and a 5-3 record at home. The Brewers are 8-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 4-6 record in home games and an 8-11 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .344 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has a .269 batting average to rank fourth on the Brewers, and has four doubles and a home run. Willy Adames is 9-for-37 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has five doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-30 with a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .216 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .241 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

