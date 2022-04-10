Braves bring 2-1 series advantage over Reds into game 4

Cincinnati Reds (1-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-1) Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0); Braves: Ian…

Cincinnati Reds (1-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-1)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0); Braves: Ian Anderson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -197, Reds +167; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves bring a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The Braves pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 39-42 in road games last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

