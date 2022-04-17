RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » MLB News » Braves' Acuña ready to…

Braves’ Acuña ready to start minor league rehab on Tuesday

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 7:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season.

Atlanta said prior to a game Sunday night at San Diego that Acuña would join Gwinnett at Jacksonville for a series beginning Tuesday.

“I’m sure he’s excited to play real games under lights,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s winding down to where we can get him back. That will be a boost for this club.”

The 24-year-old Acuña is a two-time All-Star and was playing like an MVP contender last season before injuring his knee in the outfield at Marlins Park on July 10. He was hitting .283 with 24 homers and a .990 OPS in 82 games at the time of the injury. He was left as a spectator for Atlanta’s World Series title run.

Acuña opened this season on the 10-day injured list and has been working out at the club’s spring training facility in North Port, Florida.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up