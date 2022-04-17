RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
Home » MLB News » Blue Jays put LHP…

Blue Jays put LHP Ryu on injured list with forearm issue

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays added left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation.

The 35-year-old Ryu was pulled after just four innings in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season April 10, when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.

Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was out with a right hamstring injury, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in time for Sunday’s series finale with Oakland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up