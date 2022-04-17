Blue Jays put LHP Ryu on injured list with forearm issue

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays added left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 10-day injured list Sunday with left…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays added left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation.

The 35-year-old Ryu was pulled after just four innings in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season April 10, when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.

Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was out with a right hamstring injury, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in time for Sunday’s series finale with Oakland.

