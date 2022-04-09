RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile strike | DC orchestra's benefit concert | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 3:56 AM

Cincinnati Reds (1-1) vs. Atlanta Braves (1-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-0); Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -167, Reds +142; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Reds slugged .431 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

