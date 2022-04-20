RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Home » MLB News » Astros put Jose Altuve…

Astros put Jose Altuve on injured list with hamstring strain

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring.

The 2017 AL MVP was injured legging out an infield single in the eighth inning Monday night, and the roster move is backdated to Tuesday.

The Astros hoped to avoid placing Altuve on the injured list but did so Wednesday after deciding that he likely will need more than a week to recover.

“It’s a 10 day and we’ll reevaluate from there,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He was disappointed. He apologized, which you don’t have to. But that’s kind of guy he is.”

Baker said the Astros would split time at second base between Aledmys Díaz and Niko Goodrum while Altuve is out.

The Astros selected the contract of infielder J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land of the Pacific Coast League and transferred infielder Taylor Jones to the 60-day injured list to make room for Matijevic on the 40-man roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up