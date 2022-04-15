RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Ukrainian Jews mark Passover | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
A’s put Piscotty on COVID-19 IL, 3 others on restricted list

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 8:53 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 injured list and put catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list before Friday’s game in Toronto.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.

Manager Mark Kotsay would not comment on Piscotty’s status.

Oakland added left-hander Zach Logue, right-hander Ryan Castellani, catcher Christian Bethancourt and infielder Drew Jackson as substitute players.

Toronto traded Snead, Logue and two other players to Oakland in March for third baseman Matt Chapman.

Athletics outfielder Luis Barrera cleared waivers Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

