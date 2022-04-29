RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Angels’ Syndergaard scratched from start because of illness

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 7:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night because of an undisclosed illness.

Right-hander Jimmy Herget got the start in place of Syndergaard against Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series.

Manager Joe Maddon said Syndergaard “wasn’t feeling well,” but wouldn’t elaborate on the symptoms the 6-foot-6 pitcher was experiencing. Should the Angels and White Sox be forced to play a doubleheader Sunday — heavy rain is forecast for Saturday in Chicago — Maddon hinted Syndergaard might be available to start one of the games.

Syndergaard is 2-0 with a 1.04 in his first two starts with the Angels in a comeback attempt. The former All-Star signed a one-year, $21 contract with Los Angeles in November after being limited to only two innings the past two years following Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Herget (1-0, 6.48) will make his first start this season in what figures to be a bullpen game.

The Angels activated infielder David Fletcher from the 10-day injured list and placed him in the lineup at shortstop. Fletcher has been out since April 11 with a hip injury.

Los Angeles optioned infielder Jack Mayfield to its taxi squad in a corresponding roster move.

