2022 Boston Red Sox Schedule

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 1:27 PM

All Times EDT

April 8 at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

April 9 at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

April 10 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

April 11 at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

April 12 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

April 13 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

April 15 Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

April 16 Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

April 17 Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

April 18 Minnesota, 11:10 a.m.

April 19 Toronto, 7:10 p.m.

April 20 Toronto, 7:10 p.m.

April 21 Toronto, 1:10 p.m.

April 22 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

April 23 at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

April 24 at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

April 25 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

April 26 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

April 27 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

April 28 at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

April 29 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

April 30 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

May 1 at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

May 3 L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

May 4 L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

May 5 L.A. Angels, 1:10 p.m.

May 6 Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

May 7 Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

May 8 at Boston, TBD

May 10 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

May 11 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

May 13 at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

May 14 at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

May 15 at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

May 16 Houston, 7:10 p.m.

May 17 Houston, 7:10 p.m.

May 18 Houston, 6:10 p.m.

May 19 Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

May 20 Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

May 21 Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

May 22 Seattle, 1:10 p.m.

May 24 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

May 25 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

May 26 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

May 27 Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

May 28 Baltimore, 12:10 p.m.

May 28 Baltimore, 6:10 p.m.

May 29 Baltimore, 1:10 p.m.

May 30 Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

May 31 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

June 1 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

June 3 at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

June 4 at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

June 5 at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

June 6 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

June 7 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

June 8 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

June 9 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

June 10 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

June 11 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

June 12 at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

June 14 Oakland, 7:10 p.m.

June 15 Oakland, 7:10 p.m.

June 16 Oakland, 1:10 p.m.

June 17 St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

June 18 St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

June 19 at Boston – Time TBD, 12:00 a.m.

June 20 Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

June 21 Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

June 22 Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

June 24 at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

June 25 at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

June 26 at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

June 27 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

June 28 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

June 29 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

July 1 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

July 2 at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

July 3 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

July 4 Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

July 5 Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

July 6 Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

July 7 N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

July 8 N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

July 9 N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

July 10 N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

July 11 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

July 12 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

July 13 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

July 14 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

July 15 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

July 16 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

July 17 at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

July 22 Toronto, 7:10 p.m.

July 23 Toronto, 4:10 p.m.

July 24 Toronto, 1:10 p.m.

July 25 Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

July 26 Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

July 27 Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

July 28 Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

July 29 Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

July 30 Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

July 31 Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 2 at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 3 at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Aug. 4 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 5 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 6 at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 7 at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Aug. 9 Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 10 Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 11 Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 12 N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 13 N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 14 at Boston, TBD

Aug. 16 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 23 Toronto, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 24 Toronto, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 25 Toronto, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 26 Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 27 Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 28 at Boston, TBD

Aug. 29 at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 1 Texas, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 2 Texas, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 3 Texas, 4:10 p.m.

Sept. 4 Texas, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Sept. 13 N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 14 N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 16 Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 17 Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Sept. 18 Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 22 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 23 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 24 at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Sept. 26 Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 27 Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 28 Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 29 Baltimore, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 30 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Oct. 3 Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oct. 4 Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Boston, TBD

