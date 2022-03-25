RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » MLB News » White Sox DH Mercedes…

White Sox DH Mercedes sidelined by left hand injury

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes will miss the start of the season because of a left hand injury.

A CT scan on Friday showed a hamate fracture in Mercedes’ hand. The team said he will have surgery Monday, and his projected recovery time is six to eight weeks.

The 29-year-old Mercedes was one of baseball’s hottest hitters at the beginning of last season, batting .415 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games in April. He angered Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa by homering on a 3-0 pitch from a Twins position player in the ninth inning of a 16-4 win at Minnesota on May 17.

Mercedes eventually cooled off, hitting .150 (16 for 107) over his final 31 games with Chicago before being demoted to Triple-A Charlotte on July 2.

After he was sent down, Mercedes announced he was quitting the game, and then returned to the Knights a day later.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up