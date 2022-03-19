RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » MLB News » Tepera, Los Angeles Angels…

Tepera, Los Angeles Angels finalize $14M, 2-year contract

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Ryan Tepera and the Angels finalized a $14 million, two-year contract on Saturday, adding a veteran arm to the Los Angeles bullpen.

The 34-year-old was 0-2 with a 2.79 ERA, two saves and 74 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, who obtained him in a July 29 trade.

He is 12-14 with a 3.48 ERA, 12 saves and 308 strikeouts over 297 1/3 innings in a big league career with Toronto (2015-19), the Cubs (2020-21) and White Sox.

Right-hander Kyle Tyler was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up