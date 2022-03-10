Sport-by-Sport Stoppages Chronology

BASEBALL 1972 March 31 — Player representatives of the Major League Baseball Players Association, in a 47-0 vote, authorize a…

BASEBALL 1972

March 31 — Player representatives of the Major League Baseball Players Association, in a 47-0 vote, authorize a strike to begin April 1. All 12 exhibition games for that day are canceled.

April 13 — Players and owners settle on a four-year pension plan agreement. The 86 games postponed by the strike are not rescheduled. The season ranges from 153 games for some teams to 156 games for others with division winners determined on the basis of won-loss percentage. The season opens April 15. Salary arbitration for players with more than two years’ service starts after 1973 season.

1973

Feb. 8 — Owners announce spring training will not begin as scheduled on Feb. 14 without a collective bargaining agreement.

Feb. 25 — Players and owners reach three-year agreement that establishes salary arbitration for players with two or more years of major league service.

1976

Feb. 23 — Owners announce spring training won’t begin as scheduled March 1 until a new agreement is reached.

March 11 — Players shut down informal training camps.

March 17 — Commissioner Bowie Kuhn orders training camps opened.

July 12 — Players and owners reach four-year agreement that establishes procedure for free agency. Players with at least six years’ service may become free agents but players then must wait five years before becoming a free agent. Players with two years service eligible for salary arbitration.

1980

March 4 — The players, in a 967-1 vote, authorize a strike on or about opening day.

April 1 — Players strike final eight days of spring training, forcing cancellation of 92 exhibition games.

May 23 — Players and owners reach four-year agreement but allow the issue of free agency to be reopened the following season.

1981

Feb. 25 — The executive board of the union approves a May 29 strike date.

June 12 — After a two-week extension of the original strike deadline caused by a National Labor Relations Board action, players stage first midseason strike in baseball history.

July 31 — Players and owners reach agreement, ending strike after 50 days resulting in 713 canceled games. Agreement extends contract one year through Dec. 31, 1984. Season restarts following All-Star game at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 9.

1985

July 15 — On the day before the All-Star game in Minneapolis, the union sets an Aug. 6 strike date.

Aug. 6 — Players strike in midseason for the second time.

Aug. 7 — Players and owners reach five-year agreement. Salary arbitration eligibility increased from two years to three years. The season resumes Aug. 8.

1990

Jan. 9 — Owners announce a lockout will begin Feb. 15 unless there is a new agreement.

March 18 — Agreement reached on a four-year contract after a 32-day lockout. Season starts on April 9, a week behind schedule. The 78 games postponed by the lockout are rescheduled.

1994

July 28 — The executive board of the union sets an Aug. 12 strike date.

Aug. 12 — Players, fearful owners will implement a salary cap after the season, strike in an attempt to force an agreement. On Sept. 14, the World Series is canceled for the first time since 1904, and 669 games of the season are lost.

1995

April 2 — Owners accept the players’ unconditional offer to return to work, made March 31 after U.S. District Judge Sonia Sotomayor in New York issued an injunction restoring terms and conditions of the expired agreement. Opening day is pushed back from April 2 to April 25. The first 23 days and 252 games of the season are canceled. Teams will play 144-game schedules.

1997

March 14 — Agreement reached on a contract through the 2000 season with a union option to extend it through 2001.

2021

Dec. 2 — Owners announce a lockout began at 12:01 a.m., 2 minutes after the expiration of the 2016-21 agreement.

2022

March 10 — Players’ executive board votes 26-12 to accept MLB offer on the 99th day of the lockout, and MLB ratifies in 30-0 vote. Opening day is pushed back from March 31 to April 7 and the season is extended three days to Oct 5. The 184 postponed games are rescheduled.

___

FOOTBALL 1970

July 30 — The National Football League Players Association votes to strike.

Aug. 3 — Strike ends as NFLPA and NFL Management Council reach agreement.

1974

June 30 — Players go on strike.

Aug. 11 — Players agree to suspend their strike for 14 days.

Aug. 28 — NFLPA votes 25-1 to reject management’s latest offer but says players will open the regular season, if necessary, without a new agreement.

1977

March 1 — After three years of sporadic talks, a new agreement is reached.

1982

Sept. 20 — NFLPA announces the first regular season strike in the 63-year history of the league, effective following a Monday night game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants.

Nov. 16 — Tentative agreement reached on a five-year contract. The strike lasted 57 days and resulted in the cancellation of 98 games.

Nov. 21 — The regular season resumes.

Dec. 11 — NFL and NFLPA sign a new agreement.

1987

Sept. 22 — NFL players go on strike with free agency the major disagreement.

Sept. 24 — Fourteen games are canceled on what would have been the third week of the season.

Oct. 4-5 — Season resumes with replacement players.

Oct. 11-12 — Second weekend of games with replacement players.

Oct. 15 — After more than 100 players had crossed picket lines, NFLPA orders players to return without a contract and files an antitrust suit in Minneapolis.

Oct. 18-19 — Third week of replacement games take place without returned players, prohibited from playing because of what the league calls danger of injury.

Oct. 25-26 — All players return.

1989

Feb. 1 — Owners implement “Plan B” free agency rules.

1992

Sept. 10 — Jury finds the system implemented by NFL owners violates antitrust laws and awards the seven players who sued $1.6 million.

1993

Jan. 6 — Players and owners agree on seven-year contract through 1999 season.

1994

Sept. 12 — NLRB orders owners to pay players $30 million in back wages, lost bonuses and interest for not allowing them to play in games of Oct. 18-19, 1987.

2011

March 11 — Owners lock out players following expiration of collective bargaining agreement.

April 25 — U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson in Minneapolis issues preliminary injunction ending lockout.

April 29 — Hours after the NFL reopens training facilities, the 8th U.S. Circuit Appeals Court issues a temporary stay of Nelson’s order at the request of the NFL, and the league reinstates the lockout.

May 16 — A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit stays Nelson’s order, pending the NFL’s appeal.

July 8 — The 8th Circuit vacates Nelson’s order in a 2-1 decision, with Judges Steven Colloton and Duane Benton voting to overturn and Judge Kermit Bye voting to affirm.

Aug. 5 — Players and owners sign a 10-year contract after owners approved the deal July 21 and the NFLPA executive board and 32 team representatives approved it July 25. The only game canceled is the Hall of Fame exhibition between Chicago and St. Louis at Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 7.

___

BASKETBALL 1995

July 1 — On the day a no-strike, no-lockout agreement expired, the NBA locks out its players.

Sept. 12 — Player representatives approve a six-year contract by a 25-2 vote.

Sept. 14 — Owners approve contract 24-5 and announce they will lift the lockout on Sept. 17 — 19 days before the scheduled opening of training camp.

1996

July 11 — A lockout is imposed as the sides argue over $50 million in TV revenue. The lockout is lifted after a couple of hours, and the agreement is completed.

1998

June 30 — League announces a lockout will begin the next day. Union files grievance with arbitrator John Feerick, asking that players with guaranteed contracts be paid during the lockout.

July 1 — Owners impose the third lockout in league history.

1999

Jan. 6 — After a secret, all-night negotiating session, commissioner David Stern and union head Billy Hunter agree to end the lockout the day before the league’s “drop dead” date to cancel the season. Following the cancellation of 464 games, each team plays a 50-game regular-season schedule starting Feb. 5.

Jan. 20 — Lockout lifted.

2011

July 1 — Owners impose the fourth lockout in league history.

Oct. 10 — Stern cancels the first two weeks and 100 games of the regular season.

Oct. 28 — Stern cancels games through Nov. 30, raising total to 221.

Nov. 13 — National Basketball Players Association announces intention to decertify.

Nov. 15 — Players file antitrust suits in U.S. District Courts in Minneapolis and San Francisco. Stern cancels games through Dec. 15, raising total to 324.

Nov. 26 — Players and owners reach tentative agreement on 10-year contract, with each side having ability to terminate after sixth year. Following the cancellation of 240 games, each team will play a 66-game regular-season schedule starting Dec. 25.

Dec. 8 — Contract ratified. Training camps open following day.

___

HOCKEY 1992

April 1 — NHL players vote 560-4 to reject the owners’ contract offer, setting into motion the first league-wide strike in league history.

April 11 — Players and owners agree on a contract through the 1992-93 season. The 30 postponed games are rescheduled.

1994

Sept. 22 — Owners announced they will lock out players on Oct. 1, when the season is scheduled to start, if there isn’t an agreement.

1995

Jan. 11 — On the 103rd day of the lockout, players and owners agree to a six-year deal with a reopener after the 1997-98 fourth season. Following the cancellation of 468 games and the All-Star game, the season starts Jan. 20 and each team plays a 48-game regular-season schedule.

2004

Sept. 15 — NHL owners vote unanimously to lock out players on Sept. 16, the day training camps were to start opening.

2005

Feb. 16 — Commissioner Gary Bettman canceled the season, wiping out the entire 1,230-game schedule and the playoffs. The NHL becomes the first major pro sports league in North America to lose an entire season to a labor dispute.

July 13 — On the 301st day of the lockout, players and owners agree in principle to a six-year contract.

2012

Sept. 13 — NHL owners vote unanimously to lock out players on Sept. 16, the day training camps were to start opening.

2013

Jan. 6 — On the 113th day of the lockout, players and owners agree to the framework of a 10-year contract that gives each side the right to terminate after eight years. A memorandum of understanding is signed Jan. 12. Following the cancellation of 510 games and the All-Star game, the season starts Jan. 19 and each team plays a 48-game regular-season schedule.

