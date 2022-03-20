RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » MLB News » Schwarber finalizes $79 million,…

Schwarber finalizes $79 million, 4-year deal with Phillies

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 2:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $79 million, four-year contract on Sunday.

Schwarber gets $19 million this year and $20 million in each of the following three seasons.

A 29-year-old slugging outfielder, Schwarber split last season with Washington and Boston. He hit .266 with 32 home runs and had a grand slam for the Red Sox in the AL Championship Series.

Schwarber will likely serve as the Phillies’ designated hitter, with time in the outfield and first base as well.

Philadelphia also has a pending $100 million, five-year contract with free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos, who hit .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and a .939 OPS last year for the Cincinnati Reds.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up