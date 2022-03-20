Reports: Red Sox sign Rockies SS Trevor Story to play 2B

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract that would bring him to Boston to play second base.

The deal, which was first reported by USA Today and confirmed by multiple outlets, gives the Red Sox a long-term answer at second, which has been in flux since former AL MVP Dustin Pedroia was first injured in 2017, and leaves Xander Bogaerts in place at shortstop. The team also has a backup plan on the left side of the infield if Bogaerts opts out of his contract at the end of this season.

Story, 29, batted .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Rockies last season, an off-year that followed three straight years in which he received NL MVP votes.

“He’s a big bat. We know what he does defensively already. I think that bat would play really well at Fenway just with that short porch over there,” Bogaerts told MLB.com last week when the deal was first rumored.

“It would be nice if we could get an addition like that after some of the big names that we lost to free agency or traded away,” Bogaerts said. “That’s a big boy. That’s a big bat right there. That’s an impact player.”

With Story at second, Kiké Hernández could settle into center field and Christian Arroyo becomes a utility bat off the bench.

Even before the deal was announced, the news was welcomed at the Red Sox spring training complex.

“It sparks the team,” pitcher Nate Eovaldi told MLB.com. “We know that they (the front office) want to win but then to add another big piece to the organization like that would be huge.”

