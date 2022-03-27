RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy accuses West of cowardice in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Rays option 2-way prospect Brendan McKay to minor leagues

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 4:18 PM

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Two-way prospect Brendan McKay was among five players the Tampa Bay Rays optioned to the minor leagues on Sunday.

A rookie who hasn’t played in the majors since 2019 because of injuries, McKay was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 June amateur draft. He made one start at designated hitter and went 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 pitching apperances (11 starts) with the Rays two years ago.

The 26-year-old left-hander underwent shoulder surgery in 2020 and missed the entire season.

The Rays also optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher, infielder Jonathan Aranda, catcher René Pinto and catcher/infielder Ford Proctor to the minors.

Five others — left-handed pitcher Zack Erwin, as well as right-handers Adrian De Horta, David Hess, David McKay and Aaron Slegers — were reassigned to minor camp, trimming the spring roster to 42 active players.

