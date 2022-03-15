RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » MLB News » Phillies bolster bullpen with…

Phillies bolster bullpen with additions of Hand, Familia

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 1:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia and left-handed reliever Brad Hand have finalized one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hand was a three-time All-Star between 2017-20 when he totaled 103 saves with a 2.63 ERA. He struggled last season in Washington and Toronto but finished strong with the Mets. Overall, he was 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 21 saves in 2021.

A 2016 NL All-Star with the Mets, Familia led the majors that year with 51 saves. He has only 43 saves since 2016 and only one last season in 65 games with the Mets.

To make room on the 40-man roster, left-hander Scott Moss was designated for assignment.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up