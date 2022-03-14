RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
Padres star Tatis has broken wrist, could be out 3 months

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 12:41 PM

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday.

Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason, Preller said.

The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.

