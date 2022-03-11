RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » MLB News » Mariners expect Kyle Lewis…

Mariners expect Kyle Lewis to be healthy for spring training

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Seattle Mariners expect former American League rookie of the year Kyle Lewis to be a full participant when spring training begins, general manager Jerry Dipoto said Friday.

Lewis, who won rookie of the year in the shortened 2020 season, played in just 36 games last season due to continued problems with his right knee. Lewis underwent surgery for a torn meniscus and then had a setback in his recovery that eventually led to Seattle shutting him down for the season in early September.

“We’re really excited about where Kyle Lewis is right now just based on the feedback he’s provided, what we learned from his rehab professionals, and what we’ve seen on video of his baseball workouts,” Dipoto said. “He appears to be full go and ready to play.”

Lewis was a breakout star for Seattle during the shortened 2020 season, hitting .262 with 11 home runs and playing nearly every day in center field. There’s been concern that his knee issues would limit his ability to be an everyday center fielder and Dipoto said Lewis will likely be rotated in at designated hitter, especially with the emergence of Jarred Kelenic as a center field option last season.

“Finding the way to get players on the field and maximize their chances without overwhelming them with defensive reps, we found that to be a really positive thing that came out of our 2021 season. And we want to continue with that model,” Dipoto said.

Seattle is expected to be a contender in the AL West coming off a surprising 90-win season. Dipoto joked he’s “ready to transact” in the coming days as he is looking for an additional left-handed bat for the lineup and another flexible starter.

Prior to the lockout, Seattle added AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and traded for infielder Adam Frazier.

“I suspect that there’s going to be a host of free agents who would like to sign and get into camps, and that there are teams that want to determine what their roster is going to look like,” Dipoto said. “So, does that expedite matters? I don’t know the answer. But we’re ready to move at the pace that the market moves.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up