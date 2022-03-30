RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence join MLB Network as analysts

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 12:35 PM

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Retired pitcher Jake Peavy and outfielder Hunter Pence have joined the MLB Network as analysts.

The 40-year-old Peavy last played in 2016. A three-time All-Star, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award.

Pence, who turns 39 on April 13, was a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020.

Newly retired players Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin also joined MLB Network, the company said Wednesday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

