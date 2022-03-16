RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » MLB News » Ian Kennedy, Diamondbacks finalize…

Ian Kennedy, Diamondbacks finalize $4.75M, 1-year contract

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Ian Kennedy and the Diamondbacks finalized a $4..75 million, one-year contract on Wednesday that returns the right-hander to Arizona.

Kennedy gets a $4.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $4 million club option for 2023 with a $250,000 buyout.

The 37-year-old had a 3.82 ERA over four seasons with Arizona from 2010-13 and finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2011, when he was 21-4 with a 2.88 ERA.

Kennedy was 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA last year in 44 relief appearances for Texas and Philadelphia.

He likely will be in Arizona’s bullpen this time around. He has a 3.98 ERA with 56 saves in 134 games since moving to the bullpen in 2019.

Kennedy is the second veteran reliever the Diamondbacks have added during the offseason. The team signed right-hander Mark Melancon before the lockout and he’s expected to be the team’s closer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up