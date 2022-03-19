RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Hembree gets $2,150,000 for Pirates, Vogelbach $1 milllion

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 1:57 AM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Heath Hembree gets $2,125,000 in his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach gets $1 million.

Vogelbach has an $800,000 salary as part of the deal announced Tuesday, and the Pirates have a $1.5 million option with a $200,000 buyout. If the option is exercised, he can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances in 2023: $25,000 for 350, $50,000 for 400, $75,000 for 450, $100,000 for 500 and $150,000 for 550.

An AL All-Star with Seattle in 2019 when he hit 30 homers with 76 RBIs, Vogelbach batted .219 with nine homers and 23 RBIs for Milwaukee last year.

Hembree, 33, was 2-7 with a 6.38 ERA last year for Cincinnati, then had a 3.45 ERA with no decisions after the New York Mets claimed him off waivers on Aug. 20. He struck out a career-high 83 in 58 innings over 60 relief appearances with nine saves, holding right-handed batters to a .181 average.

He has an 18-12 record, 4.19 ERA and 11 saves with San Francisco (2013), Boston (2014-20), Philadelphia (2020), Cincinnati (2021) and the Mets (2021).

To clear roster spots, right-handed pitchers Blake Cederlind (right elbow) and Nick Mears (right elbow) were put on the 60-day injured list.

