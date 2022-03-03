CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Halem, Meyer to meet to determine next step in MLB talks

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 10:29 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer planned to meet Thursday to determine the next step in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout.

Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that opening day and the first two series for each team this season had been canceled. He said there would be insufficient training time for the March 31 openers.

Negotiating teams then headed home.

The sides had made progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining that ended at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday but were still far apart on areas that include the key economic components of the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salaries. The sides expressed anger at each other’s proposals when talks resumed later that day.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day Thursday and is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

