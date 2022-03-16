RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Goodrum agrees to $2.1 million, 1-year contract with Astros

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 1:13 PM

WEST PALM, Beach. (AP) — Niko Goodrum has agreed to a $2.1 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old outfielder aand infielder can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances under Tuesday’s deal: $50,000 each for 250, 300 and 400, and $100,000 for 500.

Goodrum made his big league debut with Minnesota in 2017 and spent the last four seasons with Detroit. He hit .214 with nine homers, 33 RBIs and 14 steals in 90 games last year.

In addition, 33-year-old left-hander Zac Rosscup agreed to a minor league contract and reported to big league spring training. Rosscup had a 3.00 ERA in four games with Colorado last year.

