D-backs agree on 1-year deal with RHP Zach Davies

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 1:27 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Right-handed pitcher Zach Davies has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that includes a mutual option for the 2023 season.

The Diamondbacks hope Davies can have a bounce-back season after a rough 2021 when he was 6-12 with a 5.78 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and the led the National League with 75 walks.

The 29-year-old had a 3.79 ERA over his first six MLB seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. He’ll compete for a spot in the D-backs’ starting rotation behind Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

The D-backs also placed reliever J.B. Bukauskas on the 60-day injured list to make room for Davies on the roster.

MLB News | Sports

