NEW YORK (AP) — Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Saturday because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

It was the second big free-agent splash this week for the Phillies, who are beefing up their lineup to compete with the busy Braves and Mets in the NL East. Kyle Schwarber agreed Wednesday to a four-year contract worth about $80 million, a deal that also was pending a successful physical.

Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last season for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team and winning a Silver Slugger Award.

A corner outfielder, Castellanos joins reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper in the middle of a Phillies lineup that also features All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Harper had pressed the team to bring in a big bat to help, saying recently it would be a “downer” if the Phillies did not sign Castellanos, Schwarber or Kris Bryant.

Turns out, the only one of those three they didn’t lure was Bryant, who was introduced at Colorado Rockies camp on Friday after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract.

Since the Major League Baseball lockout ended, Philadelphia also signed free-agent relievers Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia, each to a one-year deal for $6 million.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed.

