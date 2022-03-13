RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
AP source: Rockies agree to deals with Iglesias, Colomé

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 11:36 AM

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have agreed to one-year contracts with shortstop José Iglesias and right-handed reliever Alex Colomé, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreements have not yet been announced. In addition, the Rockies agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Scott Schebler.

Bringing in Iglesias all but closes the door on a return of free-agent shortstop Trevor Story, who is set to become the latest big-name player to exit the Rockies. Before the 2021 season, the team traded perennial All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Story turned in a 24-homer, 20-steal season in ’21 as the Rockies missed the playoffs for a third straight year.

Iglesias batted .271 last season over 114 games with the Los Angeles Angels and 23 with Boston. The 32-year-old was an All-Star in 2015 while a member of the Detroit Tigers.

Colomé, 33, is coming off a season in which he saved 17 games for the Minnesota Twins. He led the league with 47 saves in 2017 while with Tampa Bay.

Schebler spent 14 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, hitting .147. He was a 26th-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2010 amateur draft. He hit 30 homers with Cincinnati during the 2017 season.

