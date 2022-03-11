AP source: Rangers set for reunion with veteran lefty Perez

Veteran left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers are set for a reunion. Perez and the Rangers have agreed to…

Veteran left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers are set for a reunion.

Perez and the Rangers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because it wasn’t completed while pending a physical. Other reports, citing unidentified sources, said Perez would make $4 million when rejoining his original big league team.

Texas initially signed Perez as a 16-year-old international free agent out of Venezuela in July 2007, and he made his big-league debut in 2012. After his first seven MLB seasons with the Rangers, Perez went to Minnesota in free agency for the 2019 season and then pitched for Boston the past two years.

The deal came on the first day after the MLB lockout for the Rangers, who after 102 losses last season spent an astounding $561.2 million in free agency on four players just before the 99-day shutdown began Dec. 2. That included a half-billion dollars for middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Along with signing All-Star shortstop Seager ($325 million, 10 years) and Gold Glove second baseman Semien ($175 million, seven years), the Rangers completed pre-lockout deals with starting pitcher Jon Gray ($56 million, four years) and outfielder Kole Calhoun ($5.2 million, one year). Those Texas newcomers were introduced Dec. 1.

Gray and right-hander Dane Dunning, a former first-round pick by Washington acquired when the Rangers traded Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox in December 2020, appear to be the only starters guaranteed spots in their rotation.

Perez, who will turn 31 only days before the regular season opens for Texas on April 8, has started 191 of his 221 career games in the majors. He started 22 games and relieved in 14 others last year for the Red Sox while going 7-8 with a 4.74 ERA.

The lefty was 43-49 record with a 4.63 ERA in 141 games (128) over seven big-league seasons with the Rangers. He threw a career-high 198 2-3 innings while going 10-11 in a career-high 33 starts in 2016 for Texas, then set a career high for wins the next year when he was 13-12 with a 4.82 ERA in 32 starts.

He was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA in his only season for the Twins before going to Boston.

