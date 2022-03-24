RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
AP source: Jays trade Grichuk and cash to Rockies for Tapia

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 2:23 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash to the Colorado Rockies for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto, an official familiar with the deal said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

The 29-year-old Grichuk hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs in 149 games last season.

Tapia, 28, hit .273 with six home runs, 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 133 games.

The Blue Jays signed Grichuk to a five-year contract worth $52 million in 2019 but he wasn’t assured of a starting job. Toronto has George Springer, Teoscar Hernández and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the outfield.

