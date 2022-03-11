RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
AP source: All-Star lefty Rodón to Giants for $44M, 2 yrs

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 7:11 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent left-hander Carlos Rodón has agreed to terms on a $44 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The deal is pending a physical with the defending NL West champions, the person told The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t announced. The agreement came one after the Major League Baseball lockout ended.

The 29-year-old Rodón spent his first seven major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, so this will mark his first stint in the National League. He is coming off a career-best season in which he set a high for wins in going 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA over 24 starts.

Rodón also made his first All-Star team in helping the White Sox win the AL Central. But Rodón, who has been hampered by arm and shoulder troubles, pitched just 28 innings in the last two months of the season and was ineffective in his one playoff start against Houston in the Division Series.

He will help fill out a rotation alongside ace Logan Webb and lefty Alex Wood. The Giants lost right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Blue Jays earlier this offseason on a $110 million, five-year deal and declined righty Johnny Cueto’s $22 million contract option.

Wood received a $25 million, two-year contract to stay with San Francisco, which won a franchise-record 107 games last season before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series.

