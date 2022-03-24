RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Angels keep C Max Stassi with 3-year, $17.5 million deal

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 9:08 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Catcher Max Stassi has agreed to a $17.5 million, three-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Angels.

The club announced the deal Thursday with Stassi, the Angels’ backstop since 2019.

The new deal supersedes the one-year agreement reached Tuesday between the Angels and Stassi, who was eligible for arbitration this year.

Stassi will make $3 million in 2022, $7 million in 2023 and $7 million in 2024. The contract also includes a $7.5 million club option for 2025 or a $500,000 buyout.

Stassi is a standout defensive catcher who has grown into an offensive contributor since joining the Angels in a trade with Houston in July 2019. He reached new career highs last season with 68 hits, 13 homers, 35 RBIs, 45 runs scored and 28 walks despite missing extensive playing time early in the season after a concussion.

