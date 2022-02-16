OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » MLB News » Locked out MLB players…

Locked out MLB players to respond Thursday to clubs’ plan

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout will resume Thursday.

The players’ association notified management Wednesday that it is ready to respond to the offer MLB made last weekend, proposals that were received coolly by the union.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, enters its 78th day on Thursday, one day after spring training workouts had been scheduled to start.

There is little chance exhibition games will start as scheduled on Feb. 26, and the work stoppage soon will threaten opening day on March 31.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up