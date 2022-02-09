OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » MLB News » Jim Riggleman hired to…

Jim Riggleman hired to manage minor league Billings Mustangs

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Jim Riggleman was hired Wednesday as manager of the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League.

The 69-year-old takes over for Joe Kruzel, who left to become a minor league coordinator with the Los Angeles Angels.

Riggleman has a 726-904 record as manager of San Diego (1992-94), the Chicago Cubs (1995-99), Seattle (2008), Washington (2009-11), and Cincinnati (2015-18).

He also managed the Reds’ Triple-A Louisville farm team (2013-14) and has been a coach for St. Louis (first base 1989-90), Cleveland (third base 2000), the Los Angeles Dodgers (bench coach 2001-04), Seattle (bench coach 2008), and Washington (bench coach 2009).

Billings is scheduled to open its season on May 25 at the Missoula Paddleheads.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up