CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » MLB News » RHP Tropeano gets minor…

RHP Tropeano gets minor deal with Rangers, invite to camp

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Nick Tropeano has agreed on a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, a deal the team said Wednesday includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Tropeano has seen big league action in seven of the last eight seasons. The 31-year-old pitcher was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA over five relief appearances with San Francisco and the New York Mets last year.

He a 14-14 career record with a 4.22 ERA over 54 big league games (39 starts) with Houston (2014), the Los Angeles Angels (2015-16, 2018-19), Pittsburgh (2020), San Francisco and the Mets.

The Rangers also agreed to terms on minor league contracts with five additional players, who will be in their minor league camp: infielder Trey Hair, right-handed pitcher Jesus Linarez, left-handed pitcher Sal Mendez, catcher Jordan Procyshen and third baseman Josh Sale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

Federal CIO Martorana going on a hiring spree in preparation for busy 2022

Federal attorneys group urges DoJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up