CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » MLB News » Former Mets reliever Jeff…

Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Innis, a side-arming reliever who pitched for the New York Mets from 1987-93, died Sunday. He was 59.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Innis died in Dawnsonville, Georgia, of cancer, according to Innis’ son, Keenan.

Innis made 288 appearances for the Mets plus had one start in his rookie season. The rigjt-hander finished 10-20 with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 192 and walking 121 in 360 innings.

Innis had five big league saves, including three in his final season.

He attended Mets’ fantasy camp last November.

“All of the campers loved Jeff,” former Met Ron Swoboda said. “He talked to everybody and never let on his was ill.”

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Innis was selected by the Mets on the 13th round of the 1983 amateur draft.

He is survived by wife Kelly, daughter Shannon and Keenan. Funeral arrangements were pending.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up