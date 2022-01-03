Cameron Maybin retires after 15 major league seasons

Outfielder Cameron Maybin is retiring after 15 major league seasons. “Although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here…

“Although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here with the announcement of my retirement, my work in this game is just getting started,” Maybin wrote in a statement on Twitter on Monday. “I’m excited for what lies ahead, including my work with the Players Alliance in our effort to provide access and opportunity for the next generation of Black ballplayers.”

The 34-year-old had one hit in 28 at-bats from May 19-29 last season for the New York Mets. He was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse on June 3 and hit .182 with no homers and five RBIs in 44 at-bats for the Mets’ top farm team.

Detroit selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft.

Maybin had a .254 career batting average with 72 homers and 354 RBIs for the Tigers (2007, 2016, 2020), Florida/Miami (2008-10, 2018), San Diego (2011-14), Atlanta (2015), the Los Angeles Angels (2017), Houston (2017), Seattle (2018), the New York Yankees (2019), the Chicago Cubs (2020) and the Mets.

He won a World Series title with the 2017 Astros and hit his only postseason home run for the Yankees in the 2019 AL Division Series off Minnesota’s Sergio Romo.

