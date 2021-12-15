CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Home » MLB News » MLS champion NYCFC to…

MLS champion NYCFC to split home games among 3 sites

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 3:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer champion New York City FC will be on the move while at home next season, splitting games among Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and Red Bull Arena.

MLS’s 2022 schedule was released Wednesday and has NYCFC playing 10 league home games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, six at the Mets’ Citi Field in Queens and one, against Charlotte on Aug. 17, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The match scheduled for Citi Field on Oct. 1 could be moved, depending on the New York Mets’ postseason situation.

NYCFC is co-owned by Manchester City’s parent company and the New York Yankees, and the MLS team’s primary home is Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC started play in 2015 and hopes plans to develop its own soccer-specific stadium will accelerate after Eric Adams replaces Bill de Blasio as New York City mayor on Jan. 1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up