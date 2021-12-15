MLS champion NYCFC to split home games among 3 sites

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer champion New York City FC will be on the move while at home…

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer champion New York City FC will be on the move while at home next season, splitting games among Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and Red Bull Arena.

MLS’s 2022 schedule was released Wednesday and has NYCFC playing 10 league home games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, six at the Mets’ Citi Field in Queens and one, against Charlotte on Aug. 17, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The match scheduled for Citi Field on Oct. 1 could be moved, depending on the New York Mets’ postseason situation.

NYCFC is co-owned by Manchester City’s parent company and the New York Yankees, and the MLS team’s primary home is Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC started play in 2015 and hopes plans to develop its own soccer-specific stadium will accelerate after Eric Adams replaces Bill de Blasio as New York City mayor on Jan. 1.

