CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » MLB News » Guardians minor league catcher…

Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians said minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20.

The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.

The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019.

Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

The Guardians said he’ll be remembered by teammates and friends “as a positive, respectful, and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others. He will be greatly missed.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up